About That Food Inflation Everyone's Freaking Out About...

Food inflation in emerging markets — where food is a primary cost of living, and where prices are surging — is obviously a huge issue.



But all this hype about food inflation having a similar impact in the US is surely a joke.

Just for some frame of reference, here’s a 10-year look at sequential food inflation.

Does the current up move look even remotely unusual?

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.