How Food Price Inflation Will Affect Everything You Eat Today

There haven’t been riots in the street, but Americans are starting to notice the rise in food prices.The Daily has a great rundown of how everything you eat today has been or will be affected by the global food crisis.
A pound of coffee cost $4.15 last year, up 13 per cent from the year before.
Duncan doughnuts hiked coffee prices by 9 per cent last year, and expects to hike another 10 per cent this year.
Source: The Daily
Orange juice futures doubled in 2010. An industry trade magazine predicts OJ will soon be a luxury item.
Source: The Daily
Retail egg prices rose over 1 per cent in 2010. The government projects a 2.5-3.5 per cent rise in 2011.
Source: The Daily
The average gallon of milk rose 6.9% to $3.32 last year. The USDA projects a 5% rise this year.
Source: The Daily
Wheat futures rose 35% last year.
Retail cheddar prices rose 8.4% last year to nearly $5 a pound.
Sara Lee has hiked prices for lunch meats.
Source: The Daily
A carton of vine-ripe tomatoes jumped from $7 to $24 last year. A 60-year cold spell in Mexico is expected to double fresh produce costs in coming weeks.
Source: The Daily
Although retail potato prices declined 6% last year in the U.S., prices doubled around the world.
Source: The Daily
The Russian heat wave drove wheat prices up 47% last year. Miller-Coors plans to raise prices.
Source: The Daily
