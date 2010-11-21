The 25 Countries That Will Be Screwed By A World Food Crisis

China is experiencing surging inflation and it is hitting consumers where it hurts the most: their mouths.



Food price inflation is rampant in China, and authorities are now developing policies to combat rising prices.

But what if China is just the first of many food crises?

Japanese investment bank Nomura produced a research report detailing the countries that would be crushed in a food crisis.

Their description of a food crisis is a prolonged price spike. They calculate the states that have the most to lose by a formula including:

Nominal GDP per capita in USD at market exchange rates.

The share of food in total household consumption.

Net food exports as a percentage of GDP.

We’ve got the top 25 countries in danger here and the list, including a major financial centre, may surprise you.

#25 Venezuela GDP per capita in USD: $11,246 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 32.6% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.0% Note: Nomura's index is calculated using these three variables. The higher per capita GDP, the better the number, as consumers have more to spend. The lower percentage of income spent on food, the better. And the more food exported, the better, as it means there is excess for domestic consumption. #24 Vietnam GDP per capita in USD: $1,051 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 50.7% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): 0.8% #23 Latvia GDP per capita in USD: $14,908 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 34.3% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.1% #22 China GDP per capita in USD: $3,267 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 39.8% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.3% #21 India GDP per capita in USD: $1,017 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 49.5% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): 0.3% #20 Ukraine GDP per capita in USD: $3,899 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 61.0% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): 0.9% #19 Bulgaria GDP per capita in USD: $6,546 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 49.5% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.1% #18 Tunisia GDP per capita in USD: $3,903 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 36.0% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.1% #17 Dominican Republic GDP per capita in USD: $4,576 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 38.3% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.1% #16 Libya GDP per capita in USD: $14,802 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 37.2% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.7% #15 Pakistan GDP per capita in USD: $991 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 47.6% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.4%

#14 Kenya GDP per capita in USD: $783 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 45.8% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.8% #13 Philippines GDP per capita in USD: $1,847 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 45.6% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.0% #12 Romania GDP per capita in USD: $9,300 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 49.4% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.1% #11 Angola GDP per capita in USD: $4,714 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 46.1% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.4% #10 Azerbaijan GDP per capita in USD: $5,315 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 60.2% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.6% #9 Hong Kong GDP per capita in USD: $30,863 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 25.8% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -4.4% #8 Sudan GDP per capita in USD: $1,353 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 52.9% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.3% #7 Sri Lanka GDP per capita in USD: $2,013 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 39.6% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -2.7% #6 Egypt GDP per capita in USD: $1,991 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 48.1% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -2.1% #5 Lebanon GDP per capita in USD: $6,978 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 34.0% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -3.9% #4 Nigeria GDP per capita in USD: $1,370 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 73.0% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.9%

#3 Algeria GDP per capita in USD: $4,845 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 53.0% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -2.8% #2 Morocco GDP per capita in USD: $2,769 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 63.0% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -2.1% #1 Bangladesh GDP per capita in USD: $497 Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 53.8% Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -3.3% What happens when the riots begin? 12 places to go if the world goes to hell >

