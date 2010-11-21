The 25 Countries That Will Be Screwed By A World Food Crisis

Gregory White
China Riot

China is experiencing surging inflation and it is hitting consumers where it hurts the most: their mouths.

Food price inflation is rampant in China, and authorities are now developing policies to combat rising prices.

But what if China is just the first of many food crises?

Japanese investment bank Nomura produced a research report detailing the countries that would be crushed in a food crisis.

Their description of a food crisis is a prolonged price spike. They calculate the states that have the most to lose by a formula including:

  • Nominal GDP per capita in USD at market exchange rates.
  • The share of food in total household consumption.
  • Net food exports as a percentage of GDP.

We’ve got the top 25 countries in danger here and the list, including a major financial centre, may surprise you.

#25 Venezuela

GDP per capita in USD: $11,246

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 32.6%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.0%

Note: Nomura's index is calculated using these three variables. The higher per capita GDP, the better the number, as consumers have more to spend. The lower percentage of income spent on food, the better. And the more food exported, the better, as it means there is excess for domestic consumption.

Source: Nomura

#24 Vietnam

GDP per capita in USD: $1,051

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 50.7%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): 0.8%

Source: Nomura

#23 Latvia

GDP per capita in USD: $14,908

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 34.3%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.1%

Source: Nomura

#22 China

GDP per capita in USD: $3,267

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 39.8%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.3%

Source: Nomura

#21 India

GDP per capita in USD: $1,017

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 49.5%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): 0.3%

Source: Nomura

#20 Ukraine

GDP per capita in USD: $3,899

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 61.0%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): 0.9%

Source: Nomura

#19 Bulgaria

GDP per capita in USD: $6,546

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 49.5%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.1%

Source: Nomura

#18 Tunisia

GDP per capita in USD: $3,903

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 36.0%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.1%

Source: Nomura

#17 Dominican Republic

GDP per capita in USD: $4,576

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 38.3%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.1%

Source: Nomura

#16 Libya

GDP per capita in USD: $14,802

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 37.2%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.7%

Source: Nomura

#15 Pakistan

GDP per capita in USD: $991

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 47.6%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.4%

Source: Nomura

#14 Kenya

GDP per capita in USD: $783

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 45.8%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.8%

Source: Nomura

#13 Philippines

GDP per capita in USD: $1,847

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 45.6%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.0%

Source: Nomura

#12 Romania

GDP per capita in USD: $9,300

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 49.4%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.1%

Source: Nomura

#11 Angola

GDP per capita in USD: $4,714

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 46.1%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.4%

Source: Nomura

#10 Azerbaijan

GDP per capita in USD: $5,315

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 60.2%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.6%

Source: Nomura

#9 Hong Kong

GDP per capita in USD: $30,863

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 25.8%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -4.4%

Source: Nomura

#8 Sudan

GDP per capita in USD: $1,353

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 52.9%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -1.3%

Source: Nomura

#7 Sri Lanka

GDP per capita in USD: $2,013

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 39.6%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -2.7%

Source: Nomura

#6 Egypt

GDP per capita in USD: $1,991

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 48.1%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -2.1%

Source: Nomura

#5 Lebanon

GDP per capita in USD: $6,978

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 34.0%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -3.9%

Source: Nomura

#4 Nigeria

GDP per capita in USD: $1,370

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 73.0%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -0.9%

Source: Nomura

#3 Algeria

GDP per capita in USD: $4,845

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 53.0%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -2.8%

Source: Nomura

#2 Morocco

GDP per capita in USD: $2,769

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 63.0%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -2.1%

Source: Nomura

#1 Bangladesh

GDP per capita in USD: $497

Food as a percentage of total household consumption: 53.8%

Net food exports (as percentage of GDP): -3.3%

Source: Nomura

What happens when the riots begin?

