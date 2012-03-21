FOOD INFLATION? Here Are 9 Food Prices That Fell More Than 10% In The Last Year

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

According to the latest consumer price inflation (CPI) data from the Bureau of labour Statistics, food prices rose 3.9 per cent year-over-year in February.However, not all food prices are inflating.



Prices for nearly a dozen major food commodities have fallen over the past year as Carpe Diem’s Mark Perry points out.

Here are the foods that have seen the greatest price declines from February 2011:

Lettuce -30.1% Cabbage -26.7% Tomatoes -21.8% Broccoli -18.9% Strawberries -15.6% Oranges -13.9% Peppers -12.3% Bologna -11.8% Lemons -11.1%

