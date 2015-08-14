See the best foods in the world paired with amazing scenery on this must-follow Instagram account

There’s nothing Instagrammers love more than a good food photograph or an amazing landscape shot — and popular Instagram account @FoodInTheAir combines these styles to create delicious photos.

Founded by five friends in 2014, the account has gained over 200,000 followers. Their pictures all follow the same style: food, like a sandwich or ice cream cone, being held up in front of a scenic backdrop.

With photographs from around the globe, churros in front of the Eiffel Tower is a popular shot, it’s easy to see how Food In The Air, or FITA, has kept its followers hungry for more.

Check out 25 delicious pictures from Food in the Air.

'Food in the Air is the first and only food Instagram account to incorporate your meal with the surrounding scenery by, you guessed it, holding it in the air,' explains the FITA website. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5NcDAeg0Yk/embed/ Width: 658px Source The account is managed by four sisters -- Patty, Carolyn, Meg, and Charlotte Niemann -- and their friend, George Broadbin. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yn7E1dA0Zs/embed/ Width: 658px The five friends were inspired when they saw a similar style Instagram of a bagel being held up against the Manhattan skyline. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zAeTIbA0aA/embed/ Width: 658px From there, the concept for the account was simple. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5-3X1EA0Xe/embed/ Width: 658px 'If there's two things people love it's food & travel,' Patty told Tech Insider. 'And a tabletop is not the most exciting background.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/09Dt9uA0aU/embed/ Width: 658px They started Food in the Air in 2014 and gained 10,000 followers in their first year. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/wrTZ1gg0aA/embed/ Width: 658px 'We were able to grow our followers simply through word of mouth,' Patty told TI about the FITA's Instagram popularity. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/xKLLLHA0Ww/embed/ Width: 658px Today, the account has over 200,000 followers. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3rFhnQg0cd/embed/ Width: 658px The friends live in Charleston, South Carolina, New York City, and San Francisco, so they're always close to delicious food and great scenery to photograph. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/qPYpIEg0aC/embed/ Width: 658px In addition to sharing pictures of their own culinary adventures, FITA accepts submissions. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/xfruOeg0T3/embed/ Width: 658px People submit photos from all over the world. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1BKgA4g0av/embed/ Width: 658px Food in the Air receives hundreds of submissions a day. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0iumVXA0Wz/embed/ Width: 658px 'The best way to get our attention to see your FITA is by tagging us in the actual post or direct messaging us,' Patty told TI. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/z5rIP8A0em/embed/ Width: 658px Certain photos are guaranteed to be big hits on Instagram, Patty explained to TI. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/tGDysFA0Re/embed/ Width: 658px 'Foods that usually receive the most likes include grilled cheese, anything with chocolate, and definitely ice cream sandwiches,' she said. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/voctmAA0W8/embed/ Width: 658px This is one of Patty's favourite photos, shot on the largest glacier in Iceland. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/oUGxp5g0Vd/embed/ Width: 658px The FITA gang has a few tips for getting featured on the Instagram account. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/rIEdPmg0Ti/embed/ Width: 658px 'Make sure to bring food close to camera & put the focus on the food to make the background blurry,' Patty told TI. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/rVA-UQg0Wd/embed/ Width: 658px If your photo is chosen, FITA will edit it before sharing. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/voctmAA0W8/embed/ Width: 658px 'We usually just use Instagram to edit the pictures we receive, surprisingly enough,' Patty told TI. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/rDIbUvA0fP/embed/ Width: 658px What started as a fun project has become a full-time business for the sisters. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/q7H1O_A0bw/embed/ Width: 658px They have worked with major brands like Anheuser-Busch, Lay's, and Uber. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/tON9-lA0X5/embed/ Width: 658px 'People reach out to us everyday to come try their new dishes or attend a party they are putting on, which has been fun for us,' Patty told TI. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/sYlwkmg0Xz/embed/ Width: 658px Being in the food business feels natural for the Niemann sisters; their mother owns a restaurant in their hometown of Durham, North Carolina. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/uqM3sng0WO/embed/ Width: 658px If you're hungry for more, FITA also has a blog where you can get updates on their latest travels and meals. Instagram Embed:

