Food Horror 3: Screw Found In McDonald's Apple Pie

First it was a finger in Wendy’s chilli. Then a knife in a Subway sandwich. Now it’s a metal screw in a McDonald’s apple pie.



The fallout from this doesn’t seem like it will be as bad as the previous two incidents, but if McDonald’s has to defend itself, we recommend quoting Judd Nelson as John Bender in The Breakfast Club: “Screws fall out all the time; the world’s an imperfect place.”

Gothamist: A Queens woman has just joined the growing family of New Yorkers who’ve found foreign objects in their fast food. Last week a man found a serrated knife in his Subway sandwich, now a 25-year-old Julisa Caba says she discovered a metal screw when she bit into a McDonald’s apple pie.

A Health Department spokesman tells the Daily News, “The McDonald’s [on 21st Street in Astoria] will receive a full sanitary inspection, with additional focus spent on the possible source of the screw.” Franchise owner Michael Giunta may also be in trouble for failing to factor in the screw when displaying the apple pie’s calorie info.

