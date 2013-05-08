17 Food Hacks That Will Change The Way You Eat

We recently learned that there’s a
smarter way to eat an apple without wasting the core. That got us searching for other food hacks that simplify cooking, eating, drinking, and entertaining.
These tricks are amazingly easy and eliminate headaches like watered-down wine, messy cupcakes, and messy soup spoons.
We also found better ways to store rice and bagels.
You’ll walk away wondering why you hadn’t thought of these hacks sooner.
If you're serving tacos or anything else that requires a lot of toppings, try serving them in a muffin pan. This is more convenient than using several small bowls.
To separate an egg, break it onto a plate. Then, take an empty bottle and gently squeeze to create suction, and suck the yolk into the bottle. Mission accomplished!
To keep soup from splattering while its being heated, place the spoon in the hole in the handle of the pot. This will keep it resting comfortably in a convenient place.
Instead of coring lettuce with a knife, slam it onto a surface stem-down. Then, you will be able to pull the stem out easily.
Rice can be difficult to pour without spilling. To prevent this problem, cut the top off a two-liter bottle and form a funnel around the bag. You can even screw the cap on to keep the rice contained in storage.
