People are obsessed with watching food get sliced in reverse on YouTube

Carl Mueller

Some people unwind by watching paint get mixed, others feel relaxed watching food get sliced in reverse. Made by YouTube user Wryfield Lab and called “Reverse Therapy,” these videos are a type of ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) — essentially sounds that make people feel good, and give them a calming, tingling sensation.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

