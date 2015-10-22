17 food faux pas to avoid so that you don't embarrass yourself while travelling

One of the best parts about travelling is getting to experience the food and customs of different cultures, many of which date back hundreds of years.

It’s important to understand the dining rules of each country you visit so that you can avoid insulting others or embarrassing yourself.

Luckily, we’re here to help — here’s a list of table manners you should be aware of when visiting 17 different countries around the world.

CHINA: Never flip over a whole fish after you've eaten one side, especially in southern China and Hong Kong, as it's considered bad luck. Also, don't leave chopsticks upright in a bowl of rice, as it's reminiscent of a ritual where people make offerings to the dead. Shutterstock/grafvision Source: Chicago Tribune, CNN GERMANY: If you're going to order Weisswurst -- white sausages served in a hot watery broth with a side of sweet mustard -- don't do it after noon. They're cooked fresh in the morning and must be consumed before the clock strikes 12. Shutterstock Source: Matador Network JAPAN: You should never leave chopsticks upright in a bowl of rice here. You should also never use them to pass food, as this is reminiscent of a funeral tradition where remains of the deceased are passed to family members using chopsticks. Shutterstock/Merydolla Source: Lonely Planet KOREA: In Korea, when an older person offers you a drink or plate, take it with both hands to show respect. It is also customary to wait for the oldest person at the table to start eating first. Shutterstock/racorn Source: CNN

