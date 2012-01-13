The 11 Biggest Food Flops Of All Time

In October 2000, the folks at H.J. Heinz Company took ketchup where it's never gone before: green. The artificially-coloured concoction came in a new EZ Squirt bottle designed with a narrow nozzle, ideal for drawing smiley faces on cheeseburgers.

In the first three years, the Heinz company sold more than 25 million bottles of EZ Squirt ketchup and rolled out three more funky hues, including purple, blue, and Mystery colour, which could be either purple, orange, or teal. Although the kid-friendly condiment was initially a success, consumers eventually lost interest and the product was discontinued in 2006.

Fatal flaw: It turns out parents aren't all that crazy about French fries slathered in spinach-coloured goo. Either that, or too many people got turned off when they mixed the colours together and realised they got brown.