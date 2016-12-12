Free, unlimited snacks are becoming a common office perk -- here's how companies like Facebook and LinkedIn feed their employees

Sarah Jacobs Facebook’s Manhattan office, pictured, has snack bars for hungry employees at any time of day.

The way to employees’ hearts is through their stomachs.

At least, that’s what some major tech companies seem to think.

When Business Insider toured the New York City offices of Yelp, Uber, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Kickstarter, we found some pretty amazing kitchens.

From snacks to gourmet lunches, free food is a major perk at these organisations.

Here’s how companies like Facebook and LinkedIn feed their employees:

