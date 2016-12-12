Free, unlimited snacks are becoming a common office perk -- here's how companies like Facebook and LinkedIn feed their employees

Sarah JacobsFacebook’s Manhattan office, pictured, has snack bars for hungry employees at any time of day.
The way to employees’ hearts is through their stomachs.
At least, that’s what some major tech companies seem to think.
When Business Insider toured the New York City offices of Yelp, Uber, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Kickstarter, we found some pretty amazing kitchens.
From snacks to gourmet lunches, free food is a major perk at these organisations.
Here’s how companies like Facebook and LinkedIn feed their employees:
Considering its focus on restaurant reviews, it makes sense that Yelp's Manhattan office would have some great food. The company runs its own café, where workers can grab a cup of coffee throughout the workday.
Hollis Johnson
Meanwhile, Uber's Manhattan office serves up free lunch every day. A spokesperson told us that one of the most popular options is 'brunch for lunch,' which features scrambled egg whites with scallions, chicken apple sausage, and challah French toast.
LinkedIn employees enjoy free, catered breakfasts and lunches every day in the company's Empire State Building office. The company also offers plenty of spontaneous treats, like pop-up poke bars (a raw fish salad that originated in Hawaiian cuisine) and cookie decorating stations.
Facebook's Manhattan office is pretty famous for its food. The company staffs a culinary team that works out of a fully-equipped commercial kitchen. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served in the office's cafeteria.
Sarah Jacobs
Employee favourites include the pizza station, the salad bar, and the frozen yogurt, which is made in the office. The office even employs a pastry chef.
Sarah Jacobs
Over in Brooklyn, Kickstarter's kitchen is the social hub of its office. Every Thursday, employees gather to share a family-style lunch here.
Hollis Johnson
They also grow their own food. Kickstarter keeps a vegetable garden on its roof, where employees cultivate herbs, blueberries, strawberries, lavender, sage, chard, oregano, figs, radishes, squash, tomatoes, peppers, lettuces, and kale.
