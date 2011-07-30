Eat The Following Foods For Maximum Productivity

Photo: www.flickr.com

It takes real energy to negotiate, crunch numbers and exercise willpower.What you eat impacts your ability to do all these things. In fact, complex brain processes are “literally fed by glucose that circulates from gut to brain,” according to Psychology Today.



“Willpower is more than a metaphor,” Florida State University psychologist Roy Baumeister told the magazine. “The human body is undeniably an energy system. Evolution gave us this new and more complicated way of acting, but it’s expensive in terms of fuel burned. Being our better selves is biologically costly.”

Decision-making and “effortful control of thoughts” are impaired if you’re either working on an empty stomach or are eating the wrong foods, with too much fat and sugar.

We compiled a list of foods from Psychology Today and other sources that will improve the way you think and work.

