10 American Food Deserts Where It Is Impossible To Eat Healthily

Photo: USDA.gov

Over 23 million Americans — including 6.5 million children — live in food deserts: areas without ready access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food. That means there isn’t a supermarket within a mile.These are usually low-income areas, dominated by minorities. In fact, just 8 per cent of African Americans live in a census tract with a supermarket.



The effects of food deserts are devastating: they contribute to obesity and other diet-related illnesses, they force families living in these areas to use valuable time travelling to neighbouring areas, and they usually lack the resources to improve their situation.

The cure? Seattle is seeing an increase in “pop-up” grocery stores, while New Orleans has slowly been cultivating an urban agriculture scene. Other possible initiatives include mobile groceries and vegetable prescriptions.

Using the USDA food desert locator, we pinpointed the exact areas affected by this blight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.