Food delivery startup Just Eat is getting a colourful makeover

First Deliveroo, now Just Eat: The second food delivery app in as many weeks is getting a major rebrand.

On Wednesday, UK food delivery company Just Eat announced that it is getting a rebrand, tweaking its logo and its branding.

It is also announcing a new “company vision”: It wants to “create the world’s greatest food community” (whatever that means exactly). Plus, it’s launching a Facebook Messenger chatbot, and will be a launch app for WatchOS 3, Apple’s smartwatch operating system.

The change comes just a week after London-based competitor Deliveroo also got a make-over. But while Just Eat’s update seems to be relatively minor, Deliveroo’s is more significant — switching out its Kanagaroo logo for a far more stylised “Roo” icon and giving its delivery people new uniforms.

What’s behind the spate of rebrands? It may well be attempts to gain an edge in what is a fiercely competitive market right now.

Deliveroo raised a huge $275 million (£209 million) funding round from VC investors in August after UberEats, Uber’s food delivery service, launched in London. Meanwhile, Just Eat and Takeaway.com have sold a number of local businesses to one another in various markets, in an apparent attempt to avoid additional competition. And Delivery Hero, a German-based food delivery company, has recently taken out a big eight-digit loan.

It looks like the shake-out in the industry is already beginning: Two-year-old Pronto shut down earlier in September, and in July Belgian startup Take Eat Easy also closed its doors.

Here’s what Deliveroo’s recent rebrand looks like:

