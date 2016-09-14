Food delivery startup Just Eat is getting a colourful makeover

Just Eat driver & scooter redesign logo makeoverJust Eat

First Deliveroo, now Just Eat: The second food delivery app in as many weeks is getting a major rebrand.

On Wednesday, UK food delivery company Just Eat announced that it is getting a rebrand, tweaking its logo and its branding.

It is also announcing a new “company vision”: It wants to “create the world’s greatest food community” (whatever that means exactly). Plus, it’s launching a Facebook Messenger chatbot, and will be a launch app for WatchOS 3, Apple’s smartwatch operating system.

Just Eat scooters rebrand new logoJust Eat

The change comes just a week after London-based competitor Deliveroo also got a make-over. But while Just Eat’s update seems to be relatively minor, Deliveroo’s is more significant — switching out its Kanagaroo logo for a far more stylised “Roo” icon and giving its delivery people new uniforms.

Justeat desktop tabletJust Eat

What’s behind the spate of rebrands? It may well be attempts to gain an edge in what is a fiercely competitive market right now.

Deliveroo raised a huge $275 million (£209 million) funding round from VC investors in August after UberEats, Uber’s food delivery service, launched in London. Meanwhile, Just Eat and Takeaway.com have sold a number of local businesses to one another in various markets, in an apparent attempt to avoid additional competition. And Delivery Hero, a German-based food delivery company, has recently taken out a big eight-digit loan.

It looks like the shake-out in the industry is already beginning: Two-year-old Pronto shut down earlier in September, and in July Belgian startup Take Eat Easy also closed its doors.

Here’s what Deliveroo’s recent rebrand looks like:

DeliverooDeliveroo

