London food delivery startup Deliveroo is expanding to Paris and Berlin

Deliveroo, the London company that lets restaurants start offering takeaway delivery, is expanding its service outside of the UK and into Paris and Berlin.

The company gives restaurants a tablet and Bluetooth printer, and that’s all they need to start taking online orders. Deliveroo handles the packaging, deliveries, booking, and works with venues to establish their online menu.

Deliveroo raised £16 million in funding in January. Its Series B round was led by Accel Partners, and included investment from Index Ventures, Hummingbird Ventures, and Hoxton Ventures.

CEO William Shu told Business Insider in January that the company was planning on using its funding on expanding overseas.

Now, Deliveroo is going to operate a delivery service in Paris and Berlin, as well as London and Brighton where it is currently live. It has signed up over 30 restaurants in Berlin, and over 50 locations in Paris.

As well as European cities, Shu said that he was planning on expanding into Gulf states and using some of the money to increase the company’s marketing spend and hire more developers.

