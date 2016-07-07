Food delivery company Deliveroo has paid for sponsored memes on Twitter

Deliveroo Deliveroo CEO Will Shu appears next to a man in an animal costume.

Deliveroo, a restaurant food delivery company founded in London, appears to have embarked on a new Twitter advertising campaign.

Several high-profile Twitter accounts that are known for their memes posted messages about Deliveroo on Wednesday alongside photos of Harry Potter, Gandalf and Scar from “The Lion King”.

The company is going head-to-head with an increasing number of food delivery startups, including UberEATS, which launched in London last month.

LOTR Reactions (@LOTRReactss), for example, posted a photo of Gandalf poring over some documents alongside a message that read: “Trying to decide what to order from Deliveroo.” The account is followed by 71,700 people.

Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts), meanwhile, posted a photo of a skeleton climbing out of a coffin with the caption: “When you’re dead but someone suggests ordering Deliveroo.” The account is followed by 404,000 people.

Me after ordering from Deliveroo pic.twitter.com/PXxSz4hdJY — LOTR Reactions (@LOTRReactss) July 6, 2016

Trying to decide what to order from Deliveroo pic.twitter.com/iSOzr8A4pO

— LOTR Reactions (@LOTRReactss) July 6, 2016

When someone says they don’t want a Deliveroo pic.twitter.com/1shegNocwe

— HarryPotterReactions (@PotterReacts) July 6, 2016

When you’re dead but someone suggests ordering Deliveroo pic.twitter.com/QbAGTpz3DX

— Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) July 6, 2016

When you realise how many restaurants there are to choose from on Deliveroo pic.twitter.com/CMiqEK7pqp

— Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) July 6, 2016

Business Insider has contacted Deliveroo to find out more about the advertising campaign.

