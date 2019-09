Jonathan Zabusky, Seamless CEO

On Friday, news broke that Seamless and GrubHub, online food delivery competitors, might join forces.



According to Bloomberg, those rumours are true and the merger was just announced by the companies. More details to follow.

BREAKING: Seamless and GrubHub announce merger — Bloomberg TV(@BloombergTV) May 20, 2013

