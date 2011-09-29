Check Out All The Fancy New Stadium Food Coming To Madison Square Garden

As part of its $1 billion renovation, Madison Square Garden’s concession stand menu is also getting a major overhaul.



At the urging of prominent New York City restaurateur Drew Nieporent, the stadium asked four upscale chefs to create dishes to serve during sporting events and concerts, according to the New York Post.

The result? Burgers, lobster rolls and other gourmet items made with top-notch ingredients. Expect them on MSG’s menu by the end of the year.

Here’s a glimpse at the dishes coming to the arena:

A lobster- shrimp roll from chef Jeremy Marshall of Aquagrill.

Photo: via New York Post

Hamburger with cheese, bacon and onion jam from Daily Burger. It’s made with Pat la Frieda beef and will cost between $9 and $10.

Photo: via New York Post

The cheese-bratwurst from Sausage Boss.

Photo: via New York Post

