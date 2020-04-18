Food pantries say they may have to 'ration' goods as millions file for unemployment and food prices soar

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar A double line of cars, stretching over a mile at times, move through a queue to receive two boxes of food loaded by volunteers outside the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2020.

The coronavirus epidemic has exacerbated American hunger.

Food banks across the country are scrambling to keep hungry Americans fed, but they alone will not be able to keep Americans fed, The Guardian reported.

“We will do everything in our power, but philanthropy is not going to fix this crisis,” Kristin Warzocha of Greater Cleveland pantry told The Guardian.

Before the coronavirus epidemic, 46 million Americans relied on food banks every year. As mass unemployment hits the US, hunger is on the rise. But food banks around the country say they will not be able to meet the new demand.

Without government intervention, pantries say, Americans will starve. This year, food charity organisations expect to exceed their budgets by millions of dollars, according to The Guardian.

At one pantry in San Antonio, Texas, last week, some 10,000 families showed on a single day last week. It usually serves 400 people daily.

The pantry won’t be able to feed everyone, the organisation’s president, Eric Cooper, told The Guardian.

“The only thing we can do is ration and give families less,” Cooper said.

Before the crisis, up to 40% of the national food supply was turned into trash, according to government data. And now producers are simply dumping the goods they cannot sell. Solving the hunger crisis, Cooper said, is a matter of political will.

“I would challenge our federal government to put systems in place that allow for wasted food to go to families we are feeding,” Cooper said. “It’s unconscionable.”

Producers are also ratcheting up prices, making perishables and shelf goods too expensive for pantries. A Pennsylvania-based organisation that distributes food to 40 pantries across the state told The Guardian that the cost of rice has more than doubled, and may not be delivered for months.

In the state, food pantries are spending an extra $US4 million each month but “still turning hungry families away,” The Guardian found.

Elsewhere, the Ohio-based Greater Cleveland pantry stopped buying peanut butter, a food-bank staple, when the price reached $US10 per case. It expects to exceed its annual budget by $US5 million come September.

Northwest Harvest, a food bank in Seattle, Washington, expects to spend $US8.4 million per month through September. Before the crisis, its typical monthly expenditure was about $US1 million.

Similarly dire circumstances are playing out across the country, The Guardian found after speaking to “groups in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington.”

Food banks alone cannot keep every American fed, Kristin Warzocha of Greater Cleveland told The Guardian.

“We will do everything in our power, but philanthropy is not going to fix this crisis,” she said.

