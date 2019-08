Everyone’s different, but generally people are recommended to keep a diet of around 2,000 calories per day.

But what does that actually mean?

Sometimes it’s hard to visualise what that amount of food looks like, so we did the work for you.

Produced by Matt Johnston

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.