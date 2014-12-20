Food52, A Site For People Into Cooking, Says Revenue Has Tripled, And It's Hired A New COO

Food52 Food52’s new COO Bridget Williams

Food52 describes itself as an online kitchen and home destination that is part media (recipes, food editorial, etc) and part commerce (they sell kitchen and home wares).

The company creates cookbooks, takes on food projects, provides cooking lovers with real-time food Q&A (even a Food52 Hotline), and supports local food producers by selling their goods.

Its approachable philosophy and unique aesthetic has attracted an active community of nearly half a million members and the site itself attracts four million monthly visitors.

It’s grown so renowned with foodies that it even won the James Beard Award for best food publication.

All these factors contribute to the wild success they have seen in years late.

Food52 has tripled its revenue over the past year and have recently hired Bridget Williams as Chief Operating Officer to lead online efforts and scale the company’s business. (Williams used to work here. She’s nice!)

The company has raised $US9 million to date, including a $US6 million Series A-1 round in September 2014 led by Alex Zubillaga of 14W.

Scripps Network Interactive (parent company of The Food Network), Walden Venture Capital, BDMI, Vocap Investment Partners, Joanne Wilson, Gary Vaynerchuk and others also participated in the round.

Read more about the company and Williams’ new role here.

