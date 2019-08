The Fontus water bottle refills itself with condensed moisture in the air. While it isn’t available for purchase yet, the company behind it made a video explaining how it works.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.