We’d heard that FON’s Martin Varsavsky and Tumblr‘s David Karp had met recently and had “gotten on like a house on fire,” so this isn’t a complete shock: Martin has signed on as another Tumblr investor, he tells the world via (sort of rival micro-blog) Twitter. We’ll add any details if we get them.

Related: SAI Tumblr Coverage

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.