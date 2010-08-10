Outcome Of Fed Meeting "More Uncertain Than Any In At Least The Last Year"

Are you pumped yet?



If not, you’re probably still sleeping, because the moment you get up, your mind will be consumed by today’s FOMC meeting, and the statement coming out this afternoon.

The New York Times has a little preview, which includes the assessment of former Fed Governor Lawrence H. Meyer: ‘”The outcome of this meeting is more uncertain than in any in at least the last year.”

Why so uncertain?

Well besides the macro issues, the board is deeply divided.

First, you have the hottest uber-dove, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Here he is:

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Then on the other side, you have KC Fed chief Thomas Hoenig, flag-bearer of the mega-hawks.

Photo: KC Fed

And then finally in the middle, this guy, who needs no introduction:

For more on handicapping the event, see here.

