Here's Your Playbook Ahead Of A Very Dicey FOMC Meeting

A little teaser the big FOMC meeting tomorrow that we’ve been talking about all day, from BTIG’s Mike O’Rourke.



First, an explanation for why the tension is higher than normal:

Too often in this business the current price action radically shifts the underlying expectations of market participants. The way these expectations shift often create the potential for market disappointment or upside surprise that catches investors flat-footed. We have a lingering concern that due to a confluence of events, tomorrow’s FOMC meeting has a higher than normal risk of investor disappointment. The key moving parts are the sub-3% 10 year Treasury yield; a 17% equity market correction; FOMC Voter Jim Bullard’s concern that current policy increases the likelihood of Japanese style deflation; the “Double Dip” fears soft patch of economic data and the WSJ speculating the Fed may begin re-purchasing securities using proceeds from interest payments, pre-payments and maturing assets of the asset purchase portfolio to keep the Fed’s balance sheet at its current size (Replacement Purchases). The sub-3% 10 year Treasury yield alone was enough to start speculation about a second round of Quantitative Easing (QE2). The other events add a great deal of fuel to that fire. One problem is that any hints at a shift in that direction should come from the Fed Chairman himself, and Chairman Bernanke has held the line on his recovery forecast.

Now, the playbook:

Here is how we would handicap this question Replacement Purchases and the market reaction.

· If the Fed does nothing, then there will be a negative short term reaction due to market disappointment that the Fed is doing nothing. After the market digests its fix of stimulus not being delivered, it should be interpreted as the Fed seeing its forecast as remaining on track despite recent events.

· The Fed implements Replacement Purchases. As we noted earlier, this risks becoming the worst outcome. The market may view it as the Fed conceding the economic weakness, but keeping the balance sheet status quo and not doing anything new about it. That is simply a dangerous combination.

· The Fed says it is not implementing Replacement Purchases, but is re-opening the asset purchase program in case they decide they want to commence the Replacement Purchases (and any additional purchases the deem necessary) should the economic environment warrant it.

That final option is the one we view as the best. The Fed buys themselves time to allow their forecast to play out, but indicates they are still vigilantly watching and are prepared to head off a double dip or deflation in short order. The Fed recently took a similar action in May and thus far it has proven successful. As the European Sovereign Debt crisis erupted, the Fed re-opened the Dollar swap lines with foreign central banks in order to ease the dollar funding pressures overseas. In retrospect those swap lines where barely used (Chart 1), but the Fed illustrated it was prepared to act decisively if necessary.

