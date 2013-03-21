HERE COMES BERNANKE...

The FOMC just released the statement from its March meeting.



To sum it up, Federal Reserve bond buying is still full speed ahead at $85 billion per month, but the FOMC notes that fiscal policy has become somewhat more restrictive since the last meeting (i.e., sequester).

The FOMC also updated its economic forecasts. The Committee now thinks unemployment will fall faster than previously expected.

We will be live-blogging the press conference here, beginning at 2:30 PM ET.

