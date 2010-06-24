FOMC: NO CHANGE

Not surprisingly, the FOMC has not changed rates, and it’s promising to keep rates for an extended period.



The one (minor) question mark was whether Thomas Hoenig would dissent. He did. He still favours a hike in rates, but everyone else is a dove.

The lack of surprises is being reflected in the markets, which are roughly flat.

Basically, this appears to be a copy and paste of the last time, though there’s a nod to the shaky financial markets due to what’s happening abroad.

The full statement can be found here.

