Here's What Economists Will Be Looking For In Today's FOMC Minutes

Another new development at the June meeting was Bernanke for the first time stating that a labour market threshold for terminating any further asset purchases could be a 7.0% unemployment rate. Moreover, he said that threshold could be reached by mid-2014.—potentially providing guidance on not only when the Fed will begin to taper but also when it will finish.

Paul Dales and Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics will be looking for clues regarding how recent economic data will be weighted.

In particular, the markets will be looking for anything to substantiate the hint provided in a recent speech by Fed Governor Jeremy Stein that the tapering may begin in September. Stein also suggested that the Fed will not place too much emphasis on the data released between now and September, preferring to base the tapering decision on all of the data released since QE3 was launched late in 2012. That appears to contrast with the signal Bernanke sent at the press conference after June’s meeting that tapering very much depends on the evolution of the incoming news. The minutes may shed some light on the extent to which tapering this year is a done deal.