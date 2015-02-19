This is how often the Fed talks about employment and inflation

The minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting are set for release at 2:00 pm ET on Wednesday.

Ahead of this release, Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Sløk put out this chart with a word count of “inflation” and “unemployment” or “employment,” showing that the FOMC has used these terms in its minutes more frequently in recent years:

“If you believe they put a high weight on inflation, then they will not raise rates anytime soon,” Sløk wrote in an email Tuesday. “If you think they put a high weight on the unemployment rate, then they will hike soon ... From 2004 to 2007 the FOMC worried mainly about inflation. But since 2008, the FOMC has talked more and more about the unemployment rate and the labour market.”

In the minutes of the FOMC’s January meeting, we’ll get more insight into its assessment of employment and inflation.

