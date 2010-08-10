The Nightmare Charts The Fed Is Looking At Right Now

Today, the FOMC, or Federal Open Market Committee, is meeting to discuss the fate of the U.S. economy and what hand the Fed has to play.



They’ll be discussing the dual threats of deflation and inflation. Right now, deflation, and even stagflation, seem far more likely.

This chart pack is likely to be fresh in the minds of every FOMC member as they consider their votes and views today.

