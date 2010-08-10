The Nightmare Charts The Fed Is Looking At Right Now

Gregory White
Bernanke

Today, the FOMC, or Federal Open Market Committee, is meeting to discuss the fate of the U.S. economy and what hand the Fed has to play.

They’ll be discussing the dual threats of deflation and inflation. Right now, deflation, and even stagflation, seem far more likely.

This chart pack is likely to be fresh in the minds of every FOMC member as they consider their votes and views today.

Mortgage delinquencies remain high

And commercial real estate is no different

Starts are still at near bottom

Interest rates on mortgages may remain low

But prices are not rising dramatically

Banks are still not lending

Even though banks are loosening their standards

Loans are not a large part of business financing

And another source of credit, the asset backed market, has dried up too

This is not just a big business problem

Unemployment remains at dramatic highs

And while output per hour has seen increases

Compensation remains low

And consumer sentiment remains low

So people are saving, rather than spending

And the government is the only one filling that gap

But the debt is rising

And expenditures are increasing

