Are Markets Two Days Away From Being Suckerpunched By The Fed?

By now you know that the Fed is meeting Tuesday for an FOMC meeting, and that it’s probably one of the most closely watched of these meetings in a while due to the obvious softening of economic data, and the violent internal debates raging about the proper policy course.



Market participants seem to be expecting some acknowledgment of the softening, and some players are expecting more — a meaningful shift, either in policy or language.

But that may be wishful thinking.

Calculated Risk points out:

In his recent testimony and his speech last week, Bernanke clearly felt the economy would continue to recover. Bernanke said:

While the support to economic activity from stimulative fiscal policies and firms’ restocking of their inventories will diminish over time, rising demand from households and businesses should help sustain growth. In particular, in the household sector, growth in real consumer spending seems likely to pick up in coming quarters from its recent modest pace, supported by gains in income and improving credit conditions.

A change in outlook in just a week would be significant.

Indeed. Not only would that be a significant shift in just a week, it would also be a signal of Fed uncertainty, which Bernanke does not want to project.

Meanwhile, some firms are already warning clients not to get too excited.

Here’s Danske Bank, via PragCap:

“In the US the FOMC meeting is the main event next week. Recently, speculation of further easing has intensified. However, we believe that it is premature for the Fed to announce new easing measures at the upcoming meeting. That said, it is quite certain that the assessment of the economic situation will be downgraded following a range of disappointing economic data. Hence, the Fed will continue to communicate that yields will remain exceptionally low for an extended period. It will be interesting to see if Plosser votes against the extended period language again. If not, it will be a dovish sign.

Next week’s Fed meeting will be the main event for global bond markets. A more dovish Fed is likely to fundamentally support the current very low level of US 2-year bond yields, but will probably not be able to push them lower. Following the announcement there might even be a minor risk of disappointment given the recent talk about more QE, which we find premature. It will also be important to see if Hoenig dissents again. If not it would be a dovish sign.”

