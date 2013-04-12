FOR BEGINNERS: Here's Why The Fed Minutes Are So Important

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is a committee within the Federal Reserve System that oversees the nation’s open market operations.



The FOMC meets eight times a year, and the minutes from these meetings are released three weeks after the policy decision.

Why is the FOMC’s schedule and decisions so important?

Watch below NYSE floor trader Greg Keating, director of Equity Trading at James E. Coffey Securities, Inc., explain why everyone in finance is paying attention to the FOMC:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.