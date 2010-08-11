FOMC Cheat Sheet: Here's A Bunch Of Stuff You Should Know Before The Big Announcement

Alright, so the business news is going to be very slow from now until 2:15 when the Fed comes out with its latest announcement.



So it’s time for a cheat sheet.

First of all, there’s a lot at stake in terms of the economy. This is the most obvious reason why everyone’s concerned. Growth has slowed lately, though it’s apparently not unusual for there to be a “rough patch” during a recovery. Bernanke has maintained, up until recently, that he sees the recovery taking hold.

Beyond that, it’s interesting because the Fed is divided between uber-hawks, and uber-doves, meaning the debate should be especially interesting.

As a refresher, here’s how the voting went down during the last FOMC, when the Fed opted not to change anything. Basically, it was everyone but Hoenig voting along with Bernanke.

Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Ben S. Bernanke, Chairman; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; James Bullard; Elizabeth A. Duke; Donald L. Kohn; Sandra Pianalto; Eric S. Rosengren; Daniel K. Tarullo; and Kevin M. Warsh. Voting against the policy action was Thomas M. Hoenig, who believed that continuing to express the expectation of exceptionally low levels of the federal funds rate for an extended period was no longer warranted because it could lead to a build-up of future imbalances and increase risks to longer-run macroeconomic and financial stability, while limiting the Committee’s flexibility to begin raising rates modestly.

Another reason this is a huge deal is the state of the market. Technical folks see all kinds of key Resistance levels, and whatnot, and so any sharp move one way or another could prompt a jailbreak.

Here, for example, is a chart of the dollar, nearing “support.”

Photo: Waverly Advisors

That’s the basic gist. Here’s more you should read.

The scary economic charts The Fed is looking at right now.

The four key debates happening inside the Fed right now.

Thomas Hoenig’s dire warning about the negative ramifications of too-low rates (it’s from a few months ago, but it’s crucial).

James Bullard’s warnings about how we’re becoming Japan (from last month, also a must-read).

6 gurus who thought you should dump your Treasuries.

Why liberals have moved from fiscal to monetary policy as the source of their aspirations.

And why it’s mistaken to think Bernanke can save the economy.

Here’s how the market may react to various scenarios.

While Goldman has predicted a move towards QE baby steps, others like Danske Research have predicted otherwise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.