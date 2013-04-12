It Is Excruciating To Try And Follow Tiger Woods At The Masters Right Now

Good luck trying to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters.



He teed off at 10:45 a.m., but TV coverage doesn’t start until 3 and he isn’t in one of the online featured groups.

So this is how you have to follow him — watching a tiny live scoreboard on Masters.com.

This GIF shows what it was like to watch Tiger par hole No. 2.

It changes from 1 to 2, and that’s it.

So, so frustrating. Almost comically frustrating:

Tony Manfred/Business Insider

