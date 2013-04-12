It Is Excruciating To Try And Follow Tiger Woods At The Masters Right Now

Good luck trying to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters.
He teed off at 10:45 a.m., but TV coverage doesn’t start until 3 and he isn’t in one of the online featured groups.
So this is how you have to follow him — watching a tiny live scoreboard on Masters.com.
This GIF shows what it was like to watch Tiger par hole No. 2.
It changes from 1 to 2, and that’s it.
So, so frustrating. Almost comically frustrating:
Tony Manfred/Business Insider
