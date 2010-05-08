Following James Dolan's Lead, MSG And Live Nation Pull All Of Their Advertising From The Village Voice

James Dolan.

Wow.Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Live Nation have pulled all of their advertising from The Village Voice, the paper’s Runnin’ Scared blogger Foster Kamer explains in an item titled, “Media Mogul James Dolan Elects to Use ‘Nuclear Option‘”



Here’s the back story:

On March 22, Kamer wrote a post about how Cablevision, which Dolan owns along with MSG, was negotiating a reported $6 million purchase of the website Gothamist. In said item, Kamer made a rather graphic joke about Dolan being fellated by Gothamist publisher Jake Dobkin.

Dolan was not happy about this, and as a result, he pulled a $20k-per-year recurring ad for the Independent Film centre, which Dolan’s Cablevision also owns.

And now, The Voice has learned, Dolan has convinced Live Nation, which provides its ticketing services to MSG, to pull all of its advertising from the paper. He’s also pulled all MSG ads.

(Village Voice editor Tony Ortega emailed us to clarify that the ads were pulled only from The Village Voice, not from all Village Voice Media publications, which Kamer’s item originally suggested.)

Total yearly ad revenue lost for The Voice? More than $1 million.

But they’re not backing down. Kamer writes: “[H]e’s trying to create a culture of fear and hostility among his fellow Village Voice advertisers because he was on the wrong end of a blog post.”

We asked Ortega for a comment on all of those lost ad dollars and if he was surprised Dolan was taking things that far.

He replied: “I don’t know Dolan well enough to understand why he’s so sensitive about his penis.”

