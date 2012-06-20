Follow This Chart To See What Happens When You Report Someone On Facebook

Facebook’s Security Team has released this handy chart that goes through what happens when you report someone or something as inappropriate. The team has multiple units working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to handle the reports made to Facebook.
TNW broke the story this morning and the Facebook security team had this to say:
“In order to effectively review reports, User Operations (UO) is separated into four specific teams that review certain report types – the Safety team, the Hate and Harassment team, the Access team, and the Abusive Content team. When a person reports a piece of content, depending on the reason for their report, it will go to one of these teams.”
Click the chart to see a larger image.
Photo: Facebook Blog
