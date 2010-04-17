Follow Our Minute To Minute Coverage of The Fabrice Tourre Scandal

Just jumping into the news that the SEC is going after Goldman Sachs for fraud?



We’ll help you catch up.

Follow our coverage of the unfolding story:

HOLD ON: The SEC’s First Major Fraud Allegation Against Goldman Seems Very Weak

Why It’s Not Inenvitable That Other Wall Street Banks Are Going To Get Dinged

Suspicious Options Activity In Financial ETF Ahead Of Goldman Charges

Michael Lewis’ Complete Guide To Who’s Who In The CDO Scandal

Dow Now Off 130

The Anti-Fabrice Tourre: Goldman’s Andrew Davilman Was Shorting CDOs In 2007

Lack Of Fast Response From Goldman Suggests SEC Sucker-Punched The Firm

Goldman WIll “Vigorously” Fight Charges

The New York Times’ Grethen Morgenson Got a HUGE Wet Kiss From The SEC On These Goldman Charges

SEC Charges Goldman Sachs With Fraud On Subprime Mortgages

Goldman Stock Tanks After Sec Announcement

SEC Cites Hedge Fund God Paulson In Goldman Charges

Fabrice Tourre: The Man Who Created The CDO Designed To Fail And Convinced Investors To Buy It

ALERT: Goldman Off 9%, Dow Off 50 Points

Fabrice Tourre, “The Fabulous Fab”

Dow Plummets 130 Points, Goldman Sachs Stock Down 15%

FRAUD FALLOUT: Fabrice Tourre Is Toast, Goldman Will Be Fine

All Financials Are Getting Crushed On Goldman Charges

Paulson’s Right Hand Man Paolo Pellegrini Source Of Goldman Sachs Charges

