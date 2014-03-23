The Gorgeous Globetrotting Couple Who Went Massively Viral Inspired This Stunning Video

Caroline Moss

By now you’ve heard of this couple, or at least seen their photos on Instagram.

Photographer Murad Osmann takes photos of his girlfriend Natalia Zakharova leading him through rice fields in Bali, the streets of Barcelona, and the luxury hotels of Singapore.

In addition to seeing all of the art miami had to offer at art basel natalia led murad through the streets of miami to see the graffitiFacebook/Murad Ossman

Millions of people were captivated by the beautiful images that emerged on the couple’s “Follow Me To…” Instagram feed.

Natalia stood on the roof of praktik hotel in madrid madrid is undeniably one of the worlds most culturally and historically significant cities murad saidFacebook/Murad Ossman

Inspired by Osmann, a man named
Samy Ayachi created a video version of the concept with his girlfriend on a recent trip to Mayanmar (via EliteDaily), and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

It really brings Ossman’s photo concept to life:

Globe2Vimeo

And captures the people and culture of Mayanmar beautifully:

Little boyVimeo

You can watch the entire video here and below:


