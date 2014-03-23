The Gorgeous Globetrotting Couple Who Went Massively Viral Inspired This Stunning Video

By now you’ve heard of this couple, or at least seen their photos on Instagram.

Photographer Murad Osmann takes photos of his girlfriend Natalia Zakharova leading him through rice fields in Bali, the streets of Barcelona, and the luxury hotels of Singapore.

Millions of people were captivated by the beautiful images that emerged on the couple’s “Follow Me To…” Instagram feed.

Inspired by Osmann, a man named

Samy Ayachi created a video version of the concept with his girlfriend on a recent trip to Mayanmar (via EliteDaily), and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

It really brings Ossman’s photo concept to life:

And captures the people and culture of Mayanmar beautifully:

You can watch the entire video here and below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.





