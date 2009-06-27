Follow Kim Jong-il On Twitter

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — News stories from North Korea’s official mouthpiece are available on Twitter.



A Twitter page under the name of KCNA, Pyongyang’s state Korean Central News Agency, shows a list of its English-language stories against a background of the North’s red-and-blue national flag.

But it is not clear if the Pyongyang-based news agency is operating the site. Even if it is, it does not mean ordinary citizens can use Twitter.

As of Friday, the site was last updated June 12 with an article about North Korea’s No. 2 leader Kim Yong Nam sending a congratulatory message to Azerbaijan’s president. The news agency normally publishes dozens of reports in English daily.

The North is one of the world’s most closed nations. The communist regime tightly controls information accessible to its 24 million people

