What Makes People Follow Your Brand On Facebook And Twitter?

Most consumers don’t follow brands on Facebook and Twitter because of referrals, news updates or even for interesting content.



So what do they really care about?

The folks at getsatisfaction put together an infographic on the topic and found that people mostly follow brands on Facebook/MySpace and Twitter because of special offers and deals more than anything else.

There’s definitely something to this. Brands can spice up their Facebook pages and Twitter feeds easily with giveaways and exclusive promotions, so there’s little reason to shy away from it.

Take video game developer SEGA for example. Its official Twitter feed @SEGA has outpaced most competitors by racking up nearly 300,000 followers, and at least some of that can be attributed to all the free stuff it gives away daily through DMs.

Here’s the chart from getsatisfaction that sums it up:

Photo: getsatisfaction

