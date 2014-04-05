2 British University Students Invented An Incredible Folding Toilet

Two British university students may have invented the toilet of the future. The “Iota” folds in after use, and its creators claim it uses 50% less water than your run-of-the-mill stationary toilet (via Design Boom).

Aside from saving water, it is also comparatively smaller, so it can fit into tiny bathrooms. It also has a rimless design that makes it easier to clean.

The students, Gareth Humphreys and Elliott Whiteley, created the sustainable toilet as their final project at the University of Huddersfield, according to Design Boom.

See how the toilet works below.

Iota has a small footprint, and is easy to clean.

Future toilet gifYouTube

The toilet flushes in the “closed” position.

Toilet of the future gifYouTube

Here’s a look at how the interior mechanism works.

Inside toilet of the future gifYouTube

