A $28,000 tiny home can be unfolded from the box it's delivered in by 2 people in 3 hours and is meant to be moved around

Brette Haus Brette Haus, a Latvian startup, launched in 2019.

Brette Haus makes foldable tiny homes.

These come in a box and can be unfolded and set up in less than three hours by two people

They’re made using a “patented hinge system” that allows the homes to be relocated 100 times.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tiny Homes have been becoming increasingly popular for years, and RVs are also having a moment in light of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions.

Brette Haus, a Latvian startup that launched in 2019, seems to be the best of both worlds: a solid prefab tiny home that can also be moved from location to location.

Brette Haus makes foldable tiny homes that come in a box and can be unfolded and set up in less than three hours by two people.

Keep scrolling to see inside.



Read more:

70 photos of beautiful tiny homes that will make you want to downsize



Brette Haus has three different tiny home designs, which each come in three different sizes, ranging from 193 square feet to 506 square feet.

Brette Haus Brette Haus tiny homes can be built anywhere.

Costs range from $US22,000 to $US61,500.

Brette Haus Brette Haus tiny homes don’t need a foundation.

Gennadii Bakunin, the company’s founder and CEO, told Insider he was inspired by the shipping container home trend, as well as a “rustic and a bit Nordic” look.

Brette Haus Brette Haus tiny homes can be delivered by crane truck.

He said that each design evolved from customer feedback and that he has a “passion for optimisation.”

Brette Haus They unfold to triple in size.

The Rustic looks like a traditional tiny home, with a pitched roof and two floors.

Brette Haus Brette Haus tiny homes were inspired by Scandinavian minimalism.

The Urban is more sleek and modern and also features two floors.

Brette Haus Brette Haus’ tiny home designs evolved from customer feedback.

The Compact is more like a modern bungalow and could make the ideal home office.

Brette Haus Currently, these homes are used mostly by tourism-related businesses.

Each house comes with a minimally-equipped kitchen, a bathroom, a living room, and a bedroom.

Brette Haus Furnishings are minimal.

There are plenty of accouterments that can be added for an extra cost, from a full IKEA kitchen to solar energy kits.

Brette Haus These tiny homes pack a big punch.

Homes are delivered by truck in compact shipping containers that weigh around 9,479 pounds.

Brette Haus Multiple homes can be delivered by one truck.

It should take two people no more than three hours to unfold the homes, which triple in size once unfolded. Brette Haus will take care of the initial installation.

Brette Haus Brette Haus tiny homes use a patented hinge system.

Houses can be set up anywhere, no permanent foundation needed.

Brette Haus They are delivered as compact little squares.

To get going, the homes simply need to be plugged into water, electricity, and attached to a sewage pipe, much like an RV, though off-grid options exist as well.

Brette Haus Brette Haus tiny homes can be dropped anywhere.

Brette Haus uses a “patented hinge system” that the company says has a warranty of 100 relocations.

Brette Haus The company estimates that homes will last five years if relocated 100 times.

“The mission of Brette Haus is to fabricate quality mobile homes, considering that nowadays people are flexible and not attached to only one place,” the company said in a press release.

Brette Haus ‘The houses are supposed to relocate a lot,’ per Bakunin.

Homes are made using only natural, recyclable materials, and are “carbon neutral and almost zero waste,” according to their website.

Brette Haus The homes are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions.

Source: Brette Haus

According to the Brette Haus press release, since the folding homes can be considered mobile, in many countries, this eliminates the need for a building permit.

Brette Haus Homes can be delivered anywhere in Europe in nine weeks, and to the US in 12 weeks.

However, being mobile can cause zoning issues. For example, some local governments in the US already consider moveable tiny homes RVs, which means that in some cases where these can be parked is extremely restricted, as well as for how long people can legally live in them.



Read more:

Tiny-house owners must adhere to strict and often confusing zoning laws – here’s what you need to know



Currently, according to Bakunin, customers are mainly tourism-related businesses, but he sees huge potential for individual owners.

Brette Haus Off-grid options powered by solar energy are also available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.