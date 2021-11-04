Foil creates glass-like nails

Aurora nails is a manicure trend from South Korea.

The trend was inspired by the northern lights.

Cut iridescent foil into pieces to fit your nails.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Aurora nails is a manicure trend from South Korea inspired by the northern lights. The manicure begins with a typical nail prep. Apply a base coat and pat a shimmering acrylic nail powder all over the nail. Cut iridescent foil into pieces to fit your nails. With a tweezer, lightly place the foil onto your nail. Apply gel topcoat and another layer of the shimmering powder. Seal it in with topcoat, and enjoy your iridescent nails!