Search

Foil creates glass-like nails

Ashley Revness

Aurora nails is a manicure trend from South Korea inspired by the northern lights. The manicure begins with a typical nail prep. Apply a base coat and pat a shimmering acrylic nail powder all over the nail. Cut iridescent foil into pieces to fit your nails. With a tweezer, lightly place the foil onto your nail. Apply gel topcoat and another layer of the shimmering powder. Seal it in with topcoat, and enjoy your iridescent nails!

About the Author
Ashley Revness