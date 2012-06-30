HEY SAN FRANCISCO: Try These 10 Mouthwatering Foie Gras Dishes Before The Delicacy Is Banned Forever

Photo: Flickr via jlastras
California is in the final countdown until foie gras becomes illegal in the state. The ban officially starts July 1 at midnight, California time.Chefs and restaurants around the state are planning some upscale farewell meals in honour of the occasion.
Foie gras, which is made from the liver of a specially fattened duck or goose, was banned by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2004, with an eight-year grace period.
That all ends Sunday.
Here are 10 places in San Francisco, the state’s foodie capital, where you can still grab a bite. Check out the lists compiled by our friends at Eater and Zagat as well.
Bon appetite!
132 The Embarcadero, San Francisco
Chaya is hosting a 'Au Revoir Duck & Foie Gras Food Fair' in which it will serve seven special à la carte foie gras dishes in addition to its regular menu. They'll cost between $15 and $25.
Naked Lunch is still offering its Artisan Foie Gras Torchon & Duck Prosciutto Sandwich for just $25, but warns on its website its in limited supplies.
640 Sacramento St., San Francisco
While you bid farewell to foie gras add seared it to any lunch or dinner dish for only $5 at Palio d'Asti.
So you can enjoy a Risotto di Mare, a spicy saffron seafood risotto made with lobster stock, green beans and seven fruits of the sea--with foie gras!
2367 Market Street, San Francisco
At Bisou French, try a three-course goodbye foie gras menu.
The menu is pre-set, but you get to choose between certain options. The menu is $75 a person, a bargain compared to some other locations.
448 Brannan Street, San Francisco
For $185 per guest, have a seven-course foie gras meal at Alexander's Steakhouse.
There's seared foie gras with fava beans as a main dish, and foie gras cherry, chocolate, and blackberry ice cream for dessert.
12 Fourth Street. San Francisco
For all of June, Fifth Floor chef David Bazirgan has prepared a $120 foie gras tasting menu.
The menu includes Island Creek oysters with foie gras béarnaise and seared foie gras- caramelized lambs tongue, porcini, asparagus, with sherry.
689 Mission Street, San Francisco
Have 'Heaven in a Bowl' at Terra Ame. The dish includes Ramen noodles in Hokkiado style Miso Broth, served with artisan foie gras, duck foie gras wontons, grilled corn and mustard greens.
The website warns that it's available in limited quantities.
For just $27, try Prospect's Hot & Cold Sonoma foie gras plancha seared, terrine, Sicilian pistachio, with local strawberries, aged balsamic, and pistachio 'Biscotti.'
76 Valencia Street, San Francisco
Craftsman & Wolves has a special dessert with foie gras called 'The Devil Inside.'
It features chocolate-toffee ganache studded with foie gras, and it looks delicious.
300 Grove Street, San Francisco
Jardiniere always had foie gras as part of its tasting menu, but has rolled out a new menu in honour of the farewell.
You can try it hot and cold here.
