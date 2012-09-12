Watch This Top New York Chef Make A Giant Foie Gras And Squab Spring Roll

We recently interviewed Chef Gabriel Kreuther of The Modern (the restaurant located inside the Museum Of Modern Art here in New York), about how he turns food into gorgeous works of art.



A native of Alsace, Chef Kreuther told us his food was a combination of traditional Alsatian cooking, local ingredients and the creative inspiration he finds working in a museum and living in New York.

He gave us a first hand demonstration of how all those elements come together when he prepared one of the restaurant’s signature dishes: a squab and foie gras croustillant – essentially a big squab and foie gras sandwich that looks like an spring roll.

The result was both beautiful and delicious!

Watch the video below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

