Many Large, Consumer-Focused Companies Globally Don't Measure Social Media ROI

A recent global survey of how large companies use social media ROI metrics reveals a decidedly mixed picture.

In North America, nearly half of large business-to-consumer companies don’t measure social media ROI at all. In Europe, a 52% majority do not.

It’s only in Asia-Pacific and Latin America where ROI is a popular yardstick, and where a positive result is more common than not measuring it at all.

55% of companies based in Asia-Pacific said their businesses have realised positive returns on their investment in social media. Only one-third said they do not measure ROI, and only 13% say they see negative ROI.

41% of companies in Latin America reported positive returns on social media, while 28% said they do not measure it, and 31% reported negative ROI.

In North America and Europe, more companies do not measure social media ROI than those that do. Although in both regions, companies measuring ROI tend to see a positive return.

These findings were based on Tata Consulting Services, which surveyed 655 representatives, mostly from consumer-focused companies with $US1 billion or more in revenue. The June and July 2013 survey was meant to discover how social media is being used in large businesses.

Some of the reasons a company would invest in social media, other than to drive quantifiable returns on investment, would be to:

Increase consumer awareness and brand affinity

Measure consumer sentiment

Better understand consumer trends

My colleague John Heggestuen recently discussed social media ROI and how marketers are opting for more basic, no-frills metrics instead.

