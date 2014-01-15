There's A Beautiful Haze Blanketing Manhattan This Morning

Fog from the Hudson River is blanketed Manhattan this morning. Social media has some beautiful perspectives of the city:
Fog in NYC via @JeffSmithABC7 pic.twitter.com/hpfAqrNWhN
— Gareth (@garethoconnor) January 15, 2014
Amazing imagery of dense fog rolling into NYC this morning, via our friends at @EarthCam! pic.twitter.com/zeUeq36wrN
— NY Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) January 15, 2014
Probably the best picture yet of this mornings fog in NYC, again via @earthcam. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/CbCicbveXK
— NY Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) January 15, 2014
Hudson River this morning #fog #nyc pic.twitter.com/AIZwGh0NQz
— Jenny Champion (@thepaleobarbie) January 15, 2014
Things look a bit dicey on the roads in Long Island:
And in the city streets:
But from the right perspective, it’s a picturesque morning:
