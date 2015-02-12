A 100-car pileup on a bridge in South Korea killed 2 people -- fog and ice blamed

Heavy fog and icy conditions caused a 100-car pileup near Inchon International Airport near Seoul, South Korea.

Two people were killed in the incident and another 68 were injured, AP reported.

The chain-reaction pileup occurred on a 14,000 foot long over-sea bridge that connects the island airport with the South Korean capital.

Of the injured, seven were in serious condition. According to the AP, 18 of the injured were foreign nationals — seven Chinese, three Thai, two Filipinos, and two Vietnamese.

The crash, which took place Wednesday morning local time, blocked the southbound lanes that take travellers from the airport to Seoul.

Authorities report that the crashed cars have since been removed from the bridge.

