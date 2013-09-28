13 Exotic Hotels For The Trip Of A Lifetime

Fodor’s just released its 2013 Hotel Awards, which honour hotels in a variety of categories.

The travel guide’s senior editorial team selects winning hotels from more than 4,000 nominations sent by contributors around the world.

The 13 resorts recognised as top Exotic Hideaways — defined as “destination hotels for a trip of a lifetime” — provide unparalleled service in incredible settings, giving their guests an unforgettable experience.

From Caribbean cliff-top dwellings to a lodge that puts a spin on the safari experience, this year’s list offers a huge variety of options for travellers willing to splurge on their next luxurious getaway.

Aman Sveti Stefan Location: Budva, Montenegro This island complex is essentially its own medieval village. Nestled within defensive walls from the 15th century, its 50 rooms, suites, and cottages -- some of which served as a summer residence for Montenegrins in the 1930s -- are perfect for those looking for an escape back in time. Spas, private pools, and a fine pebble beach sweeten the deal. Photo: Amani Sveti Stefan Ayana Resort and Spa Location: Jimbaran, Bali This cliff-top resort in the island's upscale Jimbaran Bay offers unforgettable views and a traditional Balinese experience. Rooms are decorated with local textiles and handicrafts, and the indoor/outdoor accommodations mirror those found in traditional homes. With an award-winning spa, private beach, Kids Club, several swimming pools, and seven restaurants to choose from, you may never have to leave the property. Photo: Ayana Resort and Spa Casa San Agustin Location: Cartagena, Colombia Situated smack-dab in the middle of Cartagena's UNESCO-protected Old Town, this hotel is an ideal home base for exploring the white-washed, flower-filled streets for which the town is known. Each of the 31 rooms has its own layout and view, some with private gardens or pools and others with exposed wooden beams, frescoes, and other original architectural details. Photo: Josh Gibson Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti Location: Serengeti National Park, Tanzania A five-star resort complete with gourmet dining options, flatscreen TVs, air conditioning, and an infinity pool, this safari lodge is a far cry from your typical tented safari experience. The lodge's 77 rooms combine features of the old Colonial style with local textiles. In addition to standard safari fare, guests can take part in atypical activities like hot air balloon rides and bush picnics. Don't miss the breathtaking views of Serengeti National Park and wildlife gathering at the watering hole nearby. Photo: Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti The Governor's Residence Location: Yangon, Myanmar Hidden on a quiet backstreet in the Embassy Quarter of Yangon, the Governor's Residence offers a break from the hustle and bustle of downtown. The peaceful pool and gardens and exceptional service at this colonial-style mansion make for a truly relaxing respite from sightseeing. Photo: The Governor's Residence Heure Bleue Palais Location: Essaouira, Morocco Though the decor in this guest house-turned luxury hotel may seem more Colonial than Moroccan, the amenities offered here are unparalleled. Guests can take a break from the sights to enjoy a movie in the in-house cinema or take a dip in the heated rooftop pool. Moroccan-French cuisine cooked by an expert chef completes the experience. Photo: Heure Bleue Palais Hotel Benesse House Location: Naoshima, Japan Located on an island where art blends seamlessly with nature, this minimalist hotel is almost a work of art in itself. Each of its four sections -- Museum, Oval, Park, and Beach -- has its own themed decor and stunning view of the Seto Inland Sea. Rates include exclusive access to the Benesse Museum and its galleries. Photo: Hotel Benesse House Ladera Location: Soufriere, St. Lucia Spectacular views abound at Ladera, which is perched 1,100 feet above the Caribbean in between two volcanic outcroppings called the Pitons. Each unit has an open fourth wall, making it easy for guests to enjoy one-of-a-kind vistas from the privacy of their room. Locally inspired furnishings and cuisine give the resort an air of sophistication and fun. Photo: Ladera Palais Namaskar Location: Marrakech, Morocco The Palais Namaskar is an assortment of private rooms, suites, and villas set among 12 acres of lush gardens and ponds. The Feng Shui-inspired spa is a highlight. For those adventurous enough to leave the palace-style property, the hotel's 'experience book' offers packages for treks in the Atlas Mountains and overnight camping trips in the desert. Photo: Palais Namaskar Pirgos Mavromichali Location: Limeni, Greece This seaside fortified tower has belonged to the notable Mavromichalis family for centuries. Its 13 charming rooms, set within the tower and several clustered terraces, have stone walls, vaulted floors, and other original architectural details. The location is ideal for exploring the rugged landscape of the Mani peninsula. Photo: Pirgos Mavromichali Refugia Lodge Location: Chiloe, Chile This 12-room lodge will make guests feel like they're at the edge of the world. Located where the forest meets the Pacific Ocean in southern Chile's Rilan Peninsula, Refugia Lodge combines cutting-edge design with elements taken from nature. Indigenous woodwork and wool are prominent features of the lodge's decor. Guests can relax in the lodge's fireplace lounge or take part in the many active and cultural excursions offered. PhotoL Refugia Lodge Tongabezi Lodge Location: Livingstone, Zambia Located just upstream from Victoria Falls, Tongabezi Lodge is a collection of cottages and houses each with their own unique setting. While some houses are built into a cliff and incorporate the forest into their design, others hug the river and feature their own private decks. Guests can take advantage of personal guides and a wide variety of dining options, which include a candlelight float with courses delivered by canoe. Photo: Tongabezi Lodge Uma by COMO Location: Punakha Valley, Bhutan Breathtaking views are the highlight of this remote, 11-room hotel. The streamlined, simple design allows the views to take center stage, and it's a prime location for trekking the pristine Punakha Valley landscape. Locally inspired dishes can either be eaten at the hotel's restaurant or at a more memorable location, like on a private terrace or on the banks of the Mo Chu River. Photo: Uma by COMO

