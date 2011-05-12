Focus Turns To Bin Laden's Most Educated Wife For Information

Amal Ahmed Abdul Fatah

In their search for intelligence from Osama Bin Laden’s wives, U.S. investigators are focusing on a a teacher of Arabic grammar he married in the 1980s named Shiman Sabar.According to the Indian Express, intelligence analysts will have a difficult time obtaining information from any of Bin Laden’s four wives, but focusing on Sabar may provide the best result.



Jean Sasson, the author who helped Bin Laden’s son Omar write his memoir Growing Up Bin Laden told CNN that if any of the wives had information to share it would likely be the best educated, Sabar.

Possibly the one who is highly educated … because she was a teacher and she was highly educated. Quite possible they might be able to reason with her.

Bin Laden was married six times, and had four wives when he was killed in the May 2 raid. He was with his youngest and most recent wife, Amal Ahmed Abdul Fatah, when he was shot. Fatah is thought to have been about 15 when Bin Laden paid her family a $5,000 bride price and had her sent her to Kandahar to join him. She is considered too devoted, and lacking in education to provide officials with significant information about her husband.

